×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:47 IST

Russia’s antitrust agency seeks clarification from Apple on limited payment options

Over the past two years, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has imposed fines totalling approximately $26 million on Apple.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple
Apple | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russia’s antitrust regulations: Russia's antitrust agency has reached out to Apple, seeking clarification on why Russian users of Apple devices are unable to access the full range of banking and payment services. Apple has yet to respond to this inquiry, issued outside of US business hours.

Over the past two years, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has imposed fines totalling approximately $26 million on Apple, citing instances of what it views as the tech giant's abuse of its dominant position within the mobile apps market and in-app payments.

Advertisement

Apple has previously contested FAS rulings, expressing respectful disagreement with the agency's assertion that Apple's app distribution methods through its iOS operating system conferred a competitive advantage to its products.

The FAS highlighted that most Russian banks have been removed from the App Store, with Apple restricting users from installing apps from sources other than its store. Consequently, this restriction impedes the functioning of Russian banks and contactless services.

Advertisement

In a statement, the FAS declared Apple's actions as potentially violating antimonopoly legislation and requested the company to provide a detailed and reasoned position on the matter.

In a separate development, Apple recently announced significant concessions in Europe to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), allowing developers to distribute their apps directly to consumers, a move aimed at addressing concerns over the dominance of the App Store on iPhones and other devices.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dr.C.N. Manjunath

Manjunath vs Manjunath

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live Score

2 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

6 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

6 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

12 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

12 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

12 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

13 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

14 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

16 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

17 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

18 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

20 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

20 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

21 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

22 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

23 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo