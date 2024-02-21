English
Signal introduces usernames to secure phone numbers of users

Usernames will be gradually rolled out to all Signal users in the coming weeks. However, Signal still requires a phone number to register on the platform.

Signal
Signal usernames | Image:Signal Blog
Signal launches usernames: Signal has announced the launch of usernames, a new feature to improve privacy and security for its users, according to a blog shared by Signal. Traditionally, Signal users have had to share their phone numbers to connect with others on the platform. With usernames, users now have the option to create a unique identifier instead of sharing their phone number.

Currently, in beta, usernames will be gradually rolled out to all Signal users in the coming weeks. However, Signal still requires a phone number to register on the platform.

Unlike usernames on social media platforms, Signal usernames serve a different purpose. They are not logins or handles that users are known by within the app. Instead, they function as a means to connect with others without divulging personal phone numbers. 

When creating a username, users can still maintain their profile name and image as before. The username remains private and can only be shared with specific individuals. Signal does not provide a searchable directory of usernames, adding an extra layer of privacy.

Once a username is set, the user's phone number will no longer be visible to others on Signal, unless it is already saved in their contacts. This ensures greater anonymity and privacy for users.

Signal is also introducing a new privacy setting that allows users to control who can find them on the app via their phone number. Users can now restrict this access by adjusting their privacy settings.

