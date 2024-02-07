Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Social media CEOs to face Senate over child safety concerns

While Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a veteran of congressional hearings, faces the committee again, it's the second appearance for TikTok CEO and debut of X CEO.

Business Desk
Social media apps
Social media apps | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Child safety concerns on social media: Issues such as child exploitation, addictive features, self-harm, eating disorders, unrealistic beauty standards, and bullying on social media platforms are under scrutiny as CEOs from Meta, TikTok, X, and other companies testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lawmakers, families, and advocates are expressing growing concerns about the negative impact of social media on the lives of young people.

While Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a veteran of congressional hearings, faces the committee again, it's the second appearance for TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the debut for X CEO Linda Yaccarino. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Discord CEO Jason Citron are also scheduled to testify. The focus of the hearing is likely to be on Meta, which is facing lawsuits from multiple states alleging it knowingly designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and failed to protect them from online predators.

Advertisement

Advocates argue that companies should prioritise safety and privacy over profits. Zamaan Qureshi, co-chair of Design It For Us, a youth-led coalition advocating for safer social media, underlined the need for independent regulation to intervene when companies fall short. Meta has recently announced updates to its child safety features, including hiding inappropriate content on Instagram and Facebook and restricting minors' message capabilities. However, critics argue that these measures are insufficient to address the underlying safety concerns for children on these platforms.

Arturo Béjar, a former engineering director at Meta, criticized the company's response to past scandals, stating that promised features often end up hidden in settings few people use. The absence of Google's YouTube from the hearing is notable, despite its high usage among teens. Pew Research Center indicates that 93 per cent of US teens use YouTube, making it a significant platform in discussions about child safety on social media.

Advertisement

As the Senate Judiciary Committee delves into these issues, concerns linger about the efficacy of measures taken by social media companies to ensure the safety and well-being of young users. The hearing aims to address these challenges and explore ways to enhance child protection on digital platforms.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement