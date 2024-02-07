English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Spotify criticises Apple's compliance plan with EU regulation as ‘farce’

Spotify highlighted that it would face a 17% commission if it opts to remain in App Store & introduce its own in-app payment system under prop

Business Desk
Spotify
Spotify | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spotify voiced strong opposition on Friday to Apple's proposed plan to adhere to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), labelling it “a complete and total farce.”

Under the bloc's new rules set to take effect from early March, developers will have the option to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and bypass Apple's in-app payment system, which imposes commissions of up to 30 per cent.

Advertisement

However, Apple's new EU regime mandates developers to pay a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year, a provision Spotify finds objectionable.

"From the beginning, Apple has made it clear that they were not in favour of complying with the DMA. 

Advertisement

Consequently, they have devised an unappealing alternative to the current situation," remarked the music streaming giant on Friday.

Spotify highlighted that it would face a 17 per cent commission if it opts to remain in the App Store and introduce its own in-app payment system under the proposed terms.

Advertisement

In response, Apple asserted that developers have the freedom to continue operating under existing terms. 

Moreover, it stated that under the new conditions, over 99 per cent of developers would either pay the same or less to Apple, as conveyed in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Advertisement

The European Union's industry chief informed Reuters exclusively on Friday that if Apple's App Store alterations fail to meet forthcoming regulations, the company could face severe consequences.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement