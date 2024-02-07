Updated January 27th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
Spotify criticises Apple's compliance plan with EU regulation as ‘farce’
Spotify highlighted that it would face a 17% commission if it opts to remain in App Store & introduce its own in-app payment system under prop
- Tech
- 2 min read
Spotify voiced strong opposition on Friday to Apple's proposed plan to adhere to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), labelling it “a complete and total farce.”
Under the bloc's new rules set to take effect from early March, developers will have the option to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and bypass Apple's in-app payment system, which imposes commissions of up to 30 per cent.
However, Apple's new EU regime mandates developers to pay a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year, a provision Spotify finds objectionable.
"From the beginning, Apple has made it clear that they were not in favour of complying with the DMA.
Consequently, they have devised an unappealing alternative to the current situation," remarked the music streaming giant on Friday.
Spotify highlighted that it would face a 17 per cent commission if it opts to remain in the App Store and introduce its own in-app payment system under the proposed terms.
In response, Apple asserted that developers have the freedom to continue operating under existing terms.
Moreover, it stated that under the new conditions, over 99 per cent of developers would either pay the same or less to Apple, as conveyed in an emailed statement to Reuters.
The European Union's industry chief informed Reuters exclusively on Friday that if Apple's App Store alterations fail to meet forthcoming regulations, the company could face severe consequences.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
