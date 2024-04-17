Advertisement

Telegram’s growth estimates: Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, expects that the platform will surpass one billion monthly active users in the coming year, describing its growth as akin to a "forest fire." Durov, who relocated from Russia in 2014 after resisting government pressure to shut down opposition groups on his previous social media venture, VK, shared his projections in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

With its current user base standing at 900 million, Telegram has faced governmental pressures but remains committed to maintaining its status as a "neutral platform" devoid of geopolitical affiliations, according to Durov. Despite attempts by some governments to influence its operations, Telegram continues to prioritise its role as a conduit for communication rather than engaging in political manoeuvres.

Advertisement

While Telegram's primary competitor, WhatsApp, boasts over two billion monthly active users, Durov hinted at the possibility of a US listing for Telegram once the company achieves profitability. The messaging app, that is particularly popular in Soviet Republics, occupies a leading position among social media platforms, trailing behind giants like Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram has emerged as a primary source for unfiltered information regarding the conflict, albeit sometimes containing graphic or misleading content from various perspectives. Durov conceptualised Telegram's encrypted messaging platform as a response to governmental pressure in Russia, with his brother, Nikolai, developing the encryption protocols.

Advertisement

Regarding claims that Telegram is under Russian control, Durov dismissed them as unfounded rumours propagated by competitors apprehensive about Telegram's growth trajectory. Sharing his commitment to personal freedom and autonomy, Durov explained his departure from Russia and his global quest to establish a suitable headquarters for his company, ultimately settling in the United Arab Emirates due to its perceived neutrality.

Despite facing bureaucratic hurdles and security concerns during his time in various global cities, including Berlin, London, Singapore, and San Francisco, Durov maintains that the primary threats to freedom of speech emanate from major tech companies like Apple and Google, which possess the ability to censor content on their platforms. He underscored Telegram's stance as a neutral platform, serving both opposition movements and governments without taking sides.

Advertisement

Durov concluded by affirming his prioritisation of personal freedom over material wealth, eschewing lavish possessions in favor of maintaining his independence.

(With Reuters inputs)