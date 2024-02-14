Advertisement

TikTok’s action on fake news: TikTok, the social media platform owned by ByteDance, announced its intensified efforts to combat fake news and covert influence operations ahead of the European Parliament elections scheduled for June. The company plans to launch a local language app in all 27 European countries as part of its strategy.

This initiative builds upon TikTok's previous work, which began in 2021 and gained momentum during last year's elections in Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain. The purpose of the app is to provide Europeans with comprehensive information about the electoral process.

With global concerns about misinformation and the use of AI-generated deepfakes to sway elections, governments and politicians are increasingly focused on the role of social media platforms. TikTok, acknowledging this responsibility, revealed that 30 per cent of European Parliament lawmakers use its platform.

Kevin Morgan, TikTok's head of trust & safety for EMEA, stated in a blog post that the company will launch local language Election Centers within the app for each EU member state. These centres aim to help users distinguish between factual information and misinformation. Working in collaboration with local electoral commissions and civil society organisations, TikTok intends for these centres to provide trusted and authoritative information.

TikTok has previously partnered with fact-checking organisations to create educational videos about the electoral process and combat misinformation during national elections. Building on this foundation, the company plans to expand its fact-checking network in Europe and introduce nine additional media literacy campaigns this year.

Furthermore, TikTok is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability by introducing dedicated reports on covert influence operations in the coming months. This move reflects the platform's dedication to combating misinformation and ensuring the integrity of democratic processes.

(With Reuters inputs)