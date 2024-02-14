Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU Parliament elections

TikTok has previously partnered with fact-checking organisations to create educational videos about the electoral process and combat misinformation.

Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TikTok’s action on fake news: TikTok, the social media platform owned by ByteDance, announced its intensified efforts to combat fake news and covert influence operations ahead of the European Parliament elections scheduled for June. The company plans to launch a local language app in all 27 European countries as part of its strategy.

This initiative builds upon TikTok's previous work, which began in 2021 and gained momentum during last year's elections in Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and Spain. The purpose of the app is to provide Europeans with comprehensive information about the electoral process.

Advertisement

With global concerns about misinformation and the use of AI-generated deepfakes to sway elections, governments and politicians are increasingly focused on the role of social media platforms. TikTok, acknowledging this responsibility, revealed that 30 per cent of European Parliament lawmakers use its platform.

Kevin Morgan, TikTok's head of trust & safety for EMEA, stated in a blog post that the company will launch local language Election Centers within the app for each EU member state. These centres aim to help users distinguish between factual information and misinformation. Working in collaboration with local electoral commissions and civil society organisations, TikTok intends for these centres to provide trusted and authoritative information.

Advertisement

TikTok has previously partnered with fact-checking organisations to create educational videos about the electoral process and combat misinformation during national elections. Building on this foundation, the company plans to expand its fact-checking network in Europe and introduce nine additional media literacy campaigns this year.

Furthermore, TikTok is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability by introducing dedicated reports on covert influence operations in the coming months. This move reflects the platform's dedication to combating misinformation and ensuring the integrity of democratic processes.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TikTok intensifies efforts to combat fake news ahead of EU elections

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement