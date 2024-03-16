Advertisement

TikTok requests users: TikTok has started a campaign targeting US users, urging them to reach out to their senators and advocate against a proposed ban on the popular short-form video platform if it remains under the ownership of Chinese tech firm ByteDance.

The notification prompted users to contact their senators, highlighting the significance of TikTok in their lives and urging them to oppose the proposed ban. Users were provided with tools to easily locate their senator's contact information by entering their zip code.

The notice highlighted the potential consequences of a ban on TikTok, warning users that it could jeopardise the future of creativity and the communities they cherish on the platform.

This initiative comes in response to recent developments in Congress, where the US House of Representatives passed a bill compelling ByteDance to divest its US assets within six months or face a ban. Both the White House and President Joe Biden have expressed support for swift action on the bill.

TikTok had previously issued a similar alert to users prior to the House vote, cautioning them about the potential loss of the ‘beloved’ platform.

Lawmakers have reported receiving a significant volume of calls from TikTok users expressing opposition to the proposed legislation.

The alert from TikTok appeared to users when accessing the app and also when searching for information related to a potential TikTok ban.

Requests for comment from TikTok regarding this matter remain unanswered.

(With Reuters inputs)