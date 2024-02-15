Advertisement

Tider getting addictive: Match Group faced a proposed class action lawsuit on Wednesday, alleging that its popular dating apps Tinder, Hinge, and The League are engineered to foster addiction among users, prioritising profit over fostering genuine connections. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit contend that Match Group's business model is "predatory," deceiving users seeking meaningful relationships by implementing algorithms that encourage compulsive usage of its platforms and incentivize subscription payments amounting to hundreds of dollars annually.

According to the complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco, Match Group employs features that gamify the dating experience, effectively transforming users into "gamblers" chasing elusive psychological rewards deliberately designed by Match.

The six plaintiffs, residing in California, Florida, Georgia, and New York, argue that Match's approach contradicts its advertising slogan that its apps are "designed to be deleted."

Match Group swiftly dismissed the allegations, labelling the lawsuit as baseless and devoid of merit. The company asserted that its primary objective is to facilitate real-world dates and encourage users to transition away from its apps. Match's CEO, Bernard Kim, underlined the company's commitment to innovation and user experience during an analyst briefing on January 31, highlighting the integration of artificial intelligence to enhance user interactions on Tinder and Hinge.

The lawsuit mirrors a wave of legal challenges targeting major tech companies like Google, Facebook (now Meta Platforms), TikTok (owned by ByteDance), and Snapchat (owned by Snap), accusing them of deliberately designing features to foster addiction among users.

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in July 2022 revealed that a significant portion of American adults in committed relationships met their partners through dating sites or apps. However, the success of these platforms poses a risk to their revenue streams, as users may eventually disengage if successful in finding a partner.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit assert that Match mitigates this risk by offering features like unlimited profile likes, which often lead to superficial interactions that fail to foster meaningful relationships, ultimately contributing to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression among users.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on Match Group's part and violations of state consumer protection laws, seeking unspecified damages for individuals who subscribed to Tinder, Hinge, or The League within the past four years. Additionally, the plaintiffs demand updated warnings about the risks of addiction and the removal of the "designed to be deleted" language from Match's marketing materials.

(With Reuters inputs)