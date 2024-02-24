English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Truecaller says TRAI recommendation on CNAP ‘not competitive’ to its offerings

The Swedish app for caller ID and call blocking extended support to the telecom regulator for CNAP to be introduced on telecom networks

Business Desk
Spam Calls
सरकार लाएगी ट्रू कॉलर जैसी सुविधा | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Direct Caller ID on telcos: Truecaller has welcomed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)’s recommendations on caller name presentations on CNAP, saying it will not be a competition to its suite of services.

The recognition of Caller ID as an important building block of the information communication economy is encouraging, it said, adding that number identification will end the menace of spam and scam calls.

Notably, Truecaller has 374 million users on its platform.

TRAI has recommended the government to issue suitable instructions for making the CNAP feature available in all devices sold in India after a cut-off date and once the recommendations are accepted. 

The identity of users should be determined on basis of what they fill in customer application forms, as per the recommendation. 

Advertisement

Truecaller is used by users currently to determine the identity of callers, and the move was seen as a competition to the external app service. Truecaller determines these identities using profiles made by users themselves, and public partnerships, it said.

Notably, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) in 2023 had contended that the implementation of CNAP, keeping it optional for operators.

Advertisement

The grounds for the same were technical, privacy and cost-related concerns.

What do the Telcos have to say? 

Reliance Group's Jio in 2023 said in its response to TRAI's consultation paper that there are multiple technical and data privacy related concerns with this solution.

“There is no definitive record of feature phones being enabled with the CNAP feature. Further, the smart feature phone working on 4G networks also do not support this feature,” it added.

Advertisement

How this can be implemented for the devices currently in the market, would also require analysis at OEM (handset) level, the telco added.

“In a country where over 375 million users (over 350 million mobile nonbroadband users and over 25 million wireline users) are unlikely to possess a CNAP enabled device, in addition to a sizable portion of the wireless broadband users that may not be possessing CNAP enabled devices as well, it can safely be said that it should not be a mandatory service,” Reliance said.

Bharti Airtel said the service should only be considered for commercial uses, such as telemarketing.

It also said Peer-to-Peer (P2P) callers should be identified based on call and SMS patterns.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand recommended for an alternate way of providing caller name information to consumers through a Common Mobile App (CMA), which can be built by a trusted party like C-DOT.

This will integrate the subscriber name database from all TSPs in a secured way, VIL said.

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo