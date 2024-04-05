×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Trump to be deposed in ownership dispute over social media company

The scheduled deposition, outlined in a notice filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, coincides with the start of Trump's first criminal trial on April 15.

Reported by: Business Desk
Donald Trump 45th U.S. President.
Donald Trump 45th U.S. President. | Image:AP
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is set to be deposed later this month by lawyers representing co-founders of his social media company as part of a dispute over the ownership of Trump Media & Technology Group. 

The scheduled deposition, outlined in a notice filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, coincides with the start of Trump's first criminal trial on April 15.

Scheduled for April 15 at 10 am ET in New York, the deposition is subject to potential rescheduling as is common for such legal proceedings. 

Spokespersons for the Trump campaign did not immediately comment or respond to queries on the issue.

Details regarding the specific questions to be asked during the deposition remain unspecified.

Trump Media, the owner of the Truth Social messaging platform, faces a lawsuit filed in February by Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, former contestants on Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice. 

Litinsky and Moss allege that they were promised 8.6 per cent of pre-merger Trump Media stock for their involvement in launching the company.

They accuse Trump Media of denying them their stake through attempts to dilute their stock and prevent them from selling it.

In response, Trump Media filed a lawsuit against Litinsky and Moss in Florida, seeking to strip them of their stock, citing alleged mismanagement on their part. Delaware judge Sam Glasscock is expected to hold a hearing to resolve the dispute before the end of April.

Prior to the merger with a blank check firm that took the company public, Trump owned 90 per cent of the social media company. 

Despite weak underlying finances, the company's stock has surged in value since the merger, driven by speculators betting on its association with the former president.

Trump faces four criminal cases, including a trial scheduled for April 15 in New York state court on charges related to falsifying business records. Other charges against Trump include federal election interference in Washington, efforts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia, and mishandling sensitive government documents after leaving office in 2021 in a federal case in Florida.

He maintains his innocence in these cases. Trial dates for these cases have not been firmly set.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

