Privacy concerns in Turkey: Turkey's antitrust authority has taken action against Meta Platforms Inc., issuing an interim measure aimed at restricting data sharing between Instagram and Threads. The movie comes amidst an ongoing investigation into potential abuse of Meta's dominant market position, which was initiated in December.

The authority's interim measure will remain in effect until a final decision is reached. Concerns have been raised that data obtained and merged through Instagram and Threads could breach competition laws and cause significant harm to the market.

In a separate investigation, Meta has been fined $148,000 per day by the Turkish authority. This penalty relates to a notification message sent by Meta to users regarding data sharing between its Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services.

The authority found that the notification lacked sufficient information and transparency. Moreover, it was perceived as guiding users towards approving data sharing, which failed to adequately address anti-competition concerns.

A spokesperson for Meta has not yet provided a comment on these developments.

(With Reuters inputs)