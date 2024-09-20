sb.scorecardresearch
  • Ukraine bans Telegram on state-issued devices because of security threat from Russia

Published 20:07 IST, September 20th 2024

Ukraine bans Telegram on state-issued devices because of security threat from Russia

Ukraine has banned government officials and military personnel from installing Telegram on state-issued devices, describing the move as necessary for national security during the war with Russia. The ban was announced Friday by Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council in a statement on Facebook.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
