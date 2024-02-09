English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

US lawmakers demand ByteDance to be included in export control list

Efforts to ban TikTok or grant the Biden administration expanded powers to regulate the popular short-video-sharing app have faced obstacles in Congress.

ByteDance
ByteDance | Image:Unsplash
US export control list: A group of 15 US lawmakers has urged the Commerce Department to include ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, in a government export control list. This move aims to limit the company's access to American software.

Led by Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw and Democrat Josh Gottheimer, the lawmakers wrote to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, advocating for ByteDance's addition to the "Entity List" to address perceived vulnerabilities resulting from the company's access to US software.

Efforts to ban TikTok or grant the Biden administration expanded powers to regulate the popular short-video-sharing app have faced obstacles in Congress. Security concerns about TikTok centre around fears that the Chinese government could exploit it to control data on millions of US users.

The Commerce Department has not yet responded to the lawmakers' letter. However, in October, Secretary Raimondo acknowledged national security risks associated with TikTok and expressed support for legislation providing Commerce with enhanced tools to mitigate risks posed by such apps.

A TikTok spokesperson rebutted the lawmakers' claims, asserting that the company has implemented robust measures to protect US user data and has cooperated with Congress and relevant agencies for over four years.

Reports surfaced in March that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had urged TikTok's Chinese owners to divest their shares or face potential app bans. However, no action has been taken by the administration thus far.

The lawmakers highlighted concerns that restrictions on software updates, which involve the export of US software, could weaken the functionality of TikTok and similar apps for American users.

Despite speculation, analysts suggest that attempts to ban TikTok this year are unlikely, particularly given the upcoming elections and the platform's popularity among young voters. Former President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok in 2020, but his efforts were thwarted by US courts.

Last year, the White House endorsed legislation empowering the administration to ban foreign-based technologies like TikTok if they pose national security risks, but the legislation has not progressed to a vote.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

