US lawmakers reach consensus on data privacy legislation

Data privacy in United States: Two US legislators announced on Sunday that they have reached a consensus on a draft bipartisan legislation concerning data privacy. This legislation aims to limit the collection of consumer data by technology companies and empower Americans to control the selling or deletion of their personal information.

The agreement, forged between Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Commerce Committee, and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, grants individuals authority over the use of their personal data. It also mandates disclosure if data is transferred to foreign entities.

Since 2019, Congress has been deliberating online privacy protections, particularly in response to concerns regarding the usage of data by social media giants such as Meta Platforms' Facebook, Alphabet's Google, and ByteDance-owned TikTok. However, consensus has proven elusive until now.

According to aides speaking to reporters on Sunday, there is optimism about advancing the legislation soon. Representatives from Meta, TikTok, and Google were not immediately available for comment.

Private right of action

In a joint statement, Cantwell and Rodgers outlined the plan, which includes empowering the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general to oversee consumer privacy matters. It establishes robust enforcement mechanisms, including a private right of action for individuals.

The proposed bill does not prohibit targeted advertising but provides consumers with the option to opt-out. The FTC would establish a new bureau dedicated to privacy and would be authorised to impose fines for privacy violations, extending to telecommunications companies as well.

FTC fines due to privacy concerns

Previously, in 2019, Facebook agreed to a historic $5 billion fine to settle an FTC investigation into its privacy practices. The FTC seeks to enhance this existing privacy settlement by prohibiting the exploitation of minors' data and expanding restrictions on facial recognition technology.

In 2021, ByteDance reached a $92 million class-action settlement concerning data privacy claims from US TikTok users. There are indications that the FTC may soon conclude its investigation into TikTok over alleged privacy and data security lapses.

Additionally, Google and its subsidiary YouTube paid $170 million in a 2019 settlement with the FTC and New York to resolve accusations of collecting personal information about children in violation of federal law.

Cantwell and Rodgers underlined that the bipartisan legislation presents a significant opportunity to establish a national standard for data privacy and security. It provides individuals with the right to control their personal information and introduces measures to safeguard against privacy violations and discrimination.

The proposed measure also includes provisions for annual reviews of algorithms to mitigate risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as youth, and to prevent discrimination.

(With Reuters inputs)