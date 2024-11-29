Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story: WhatsApp and Facebook are some of the most popular social media apps that a lot of users use to share their life updates with their family and friends. A lot of times, WhatsApp users end up sharing the same creative twice, first on WhatsApp and then on Facebook. Thankfully, Meta has a trick that lets users share their WhatsApp Status updates as Stories on Facebook. Users can even set all of their WhatsApp Status updates to be shared on Facebook automatically, which makes the overall process faster and more efficient.

So, here is a comprehensive guide that will enable WhatsApp users to share all of their Status updates on Facebook as Stories automatically:

WhatsApp Hacks: How to Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story

To share a WhatsApp Status as a Facebook story, users first need to connect their WhatsApp and Facebook accounts. Here is a step-by-step guide as to how users can link their WhatsApp accounts with their Facebook accounts and share all of their WhatsApp Status updates and Facebook Stories:

How to link WhatsApp account with Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your Status Tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the three dots on the top.

Step 4: Tap Status Privacy option in the menu bar that opens.

Step 5: Tap the Facebook option.

Step 6: Tap the Get Started button.

Step 7: Tap the Agree button.

It is worth noting that if WhatsApp shows the Facebook account that is different than the account you use, manually add the account details including the username and the account password.

How to Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android phone.

Step 2: Tap the Updates tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap the Add Status option at the top and then create a video, image or text-based status.

Step 4: Tap the Status button at the bottom.