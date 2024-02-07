English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

WhatsApp introduces status sharing option for Channels

After the recent update, you can share a channel update as a status is now available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Business Desk
WhatsApp
WhatsApp | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
WhatsApp Channels expansion: In the ongoing expansion of WhatsApp Channels, WhatsApp has introduced several new features. These updates include the ability to share channel updates through status updates. The company recently announced the rollout of this feature, which was already being tested in beta versions.

You can share a channel update as a status is now available on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. Although the feature may have been accessible for a few days, the official announcement on WhatsApp's channel page occurred recently. Notably, users were already able to share channel posts within individual or group chats, but this particular change focuses on sharing channel posts within status updates.

WhatsApp has provided a detailed explanation on an FAQ page regarding how users can post a Channel update to their Status page on Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. On Android, the process involves long-pressing the desired post, tapping the right-facing arrow on the top right of the screen, and navigating to the Forward screen. The Status option appears on top, followed by frequently contacted people and recent chats.

Despite the FAQ page stating the feature's availability on WhatsApp Web, it currently seems to be unavailable. As of now, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts on the stable version of WhatsApp Web, although this could change in the near future.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

