WhatsApp latest update: The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android reintroduces the swipeable navigation bar, a feature that had previously made several appearances throughout last year. However, this reintroduction may be short-lived, as it conflicts with Android's navigation bar design guidelines.

In addition to this change, WhatsApp is also testing a search bar at the top of the Chats tab to enhance user accessibility. This search bar is expected to simplify the process of finding specific chats within the app.

The reintroduction of swipeable tabs follows WhatsApp's previous shift to a bottom navigation bar in alignment with Material Design guidelines about a year ago. While the swipeable tabs were briefly brought back in June and September, they were subsequently removed. Nonetheless, the latest beta version marks their reappearance.

The discovery of these changes was made by WABetaInfo, indicating that they are present in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.7.2 for Android. However, some users on the stable version of the app may also have access to these new features.

While the reintroduction of swipeable tabs may enhance user experience, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp will retain this functionality in light of Android's navigation bar design guidelines.

Additionally, WhatsApp's experimentation with design elements extends to the implementation of a prominent search bar within the chat list. This search bar, which is expected to undergo further alterations before its official release, aims to streamline the process of searching for specific chats within the app.

(With Reuters inputs)