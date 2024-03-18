×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

WhatsApp reintroduce swipeable navigation bar for Android

The reintroduction of swipeable tabs follows WhatsApp's previous shift to a bottom navigation bar in alignment with Material Design guidelines about a year ago.

Reported by: Business Desk
WhatsApp
WhatsApp | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

WhatsApp latest update: The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android reintroduces the swipeable navigation bar, a feature that had previously made several appearances throughout last year. However, this reintroduction may be short-lived, as it conflicts with Android's navigation bar design guidelines.

In addition to this change, WhatsApp is also testing a search bar at the top of the Chats tab to enhance user accessibility. This search bar is expected to simplify the process of finding specific chats within the app.

Advertisement

The reintroduction of swipeable tabs follows WhatsApp's previous shift to a bottom navigation bar in alignment with Material Design guidelines about a year ago. While the swipeable tabs were briefly brought back in June and September, they were subsequently removed. Nonetheless, the latest beta version marks their reappearance.

The discovery of these changes was made by WABetaInfo, indicating that they are present in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.7.2 for Android. However, some users on the stable version of the app may also have access to these new features.

Advertisement

While the reintroduction of swipeable tabs may enhance user experience, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp will retain this functionality in light of Android's navigation bar design guidelines.

Additionally, WhatsApp's experimentation with design elements extends to the implementation of a prominent search bar within the chat list. This search bar, which is expected to undergo further alterations before its official release, aims to streamline the process of searching for specific chats within the app.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
The Allahabad High Court Dismisses Maulana Mohamad Ali Jauhar University's Lease Challenge

Jauhar University Land

a minute ago
Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows

Rupee declines

3 minutes ago
Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

4 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

4 minutes ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

4 minutes ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

6 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

13 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

13 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

16 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

16 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

19 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

19 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

19 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News9 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo