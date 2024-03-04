Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
WhatsApp to implement interoperability with third-party peers in EU
As part of European Commission's Digital Markets Act, WhatsApp to push interoperability with third-party messaging platforms.
Text to anyone with WhatsApp: As part of the European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA), popular messaging platform WhatsApp will be required to facilitate interoperability with its third-party messaging platforms by March 6, 2024.
Recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android showcase progress in managing third-party chats, with similar features also in development for iOS, according to data shared by Wabetainfo.
The inclusion of third-party messaging on WhatsApp will be limited to the European Union which has put up certain restrictions such as the absence of group chats and voice/video calling. Tech giants such as Google have already outlined their plans to comply with the DMA, and WhatsApp, as a designated gatekeeper app, is working towards fulfilling the interoperability requirement before the deadline.
Insights from beta releases over the weekend provide a glimpse into how WhatsApp intends to integrate messages from third-party services. Screenshots from versions 2.24.5.20 and 2.24.6.2 reveal features such as a chat info screen for third-party apps and options to manage these chats within the WhatsApp interface.
The latest beta release for Android (v2.24.6.2) introduces functionality for users to easily enable or disable third-party chats, along with a menu to manage selected apps that have access to this feature.
Development efforts also extend to the iPhone app, indicating that interoperability with third-party apps could soon be available in the EU. However, outside the EU, users may not have access to this feature unless similar regulations are adopted by other governments worldwide.
