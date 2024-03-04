English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

WhatsApp to implement interoperability with third-party peers in EU

As part of European Commission's Digital Markets Act, WhatsApp to push interoperability with third-party messaging platforms.

Image:Unsplash
Text to anyone with WhatsApp:  As part of the European Commission's Digital Markets Act (DMA), popular messaging platform WhatsApp will be required to facilitate interoperability with its third-party messaging platforms by March 6, 2024. 

Recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android showcase progress in managing third-party chats, with similar features also in development for iOS, according to data shared by Wabetainfo. 

The inclusion of third-party messaging on WhatsApp will be limited to the European Union which has put up certain restrictions such as the absence of group chats and voice/video calling. Tech giants such as Google have already outlined their plans to comply with the DMA, and WhatsApp, as a designated gatekeeper app, is working towards fulfilling the interoperability requirement before the deadline.

Insights from beta releases over the weekend provide a glimpse into how WhatsApp intends to integrate messages from third-party services. Screenshots from versions 2.24.5.20 and 2.24.6.2 reveal features such as a chat info screen for third-party apps and options to manage these chats within the WhatsApp interface.

The latest beta release for Android (v2.24.6.2) introduces functionality for users to easily enable or disable third-party chats, along with a menu to manage selected apps that have access to this feature.

Development efforts also extend to the iPhone app, indicating that interoperability with third-party apps could soon be available in the EU. However, outside the EU, users may not have access to this feature unless similar regulations are adopted by other governments worldwide.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

