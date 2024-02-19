Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

WhatsApp to revamp status section for improved visibility

The redesign, spotted within version 2.24.4.23 of WhatsApp beta for Android, underlines the status section within the Updates tab.

Business Desk
WhatsApp
WhatsApp | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WhatsApp’s new status section: WhatsApp for Android is reportedly testing a revamped Status section, planning to improve the visibility and usability of updates for users. The current Status tab on WhatsApp features circular display images, requiring users to individually tap each contact to view their updates. However, the new card-style layout being tested in beta aims to make updates more prominent and easier to preview.

The redesign, spotted within version 2.24.4.23 of WhatsApp beta for Android, underlines the status section within the Updates tab. While only available to a select group of beta testers currently, the new design showcases updates from contacts alongside self-uploaded statuses in a card-style format. This contrasts with the previous circular icon design, providing users with quick previews of status updates.

One potential concern with this redesign is the allocation of space within the Updates tab, particularly regarding Channel updates. However, the move towards previews enhances user experience by enabling easier selection and viewing of updates. Tapping on a preview should allow users to access a list of viewable updates from the respective contact.

Although the redesigned Status tab is currently in beta testing, its potential to improve user interaction with status updates suggests it may be considered for implementation in the stable version of the app in the future. As WhatsApp continues to evolve its features, enhancements like these aim to streamline user experience and engagement.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

