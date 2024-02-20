Advertisement

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team have initiated the final contest in UK which can stop his extradition to the United States.

Assange faces spying charges in the US, which were defended by his legal team on grounds of exposing serious criminal actions by American authorities, which were “of obvious and important public interest”.

Assange was not in court during the argument even after he had permission from the Belmarsh Prison to attend, according to Judge Victoria Sharp. Assange's lawyer Edward Fitzgerald cited his ill health over him not attending.

The WikiLeaks founder, who is 52 years of age, has been contesting extradition for over ten years. Out of this decade, seven years were in self-exile in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London while the last five years were in a high-security prison.

Dozens of supporters held “Free Julian Assange” signs amid chants of “there is only one decision – no extradition” as part of a loud protest outside the High Court in London.



Assange's lawyers seek a new appeal hearing to be granted from two High Court judges. This will be the last legal action he can initiate in Britain.

“He is being prosecuted for engaging in the ordinary journalistic practice of obtaining and publishing classified information, information that is both true and of obvious and important public interest,” Fitzgerald said in court.

In a written note, the attorney said that Julian Assange and Wikileaks exposed criminality on behalf of the US government “on an unprecedented scale.”



There is a “real risk he will suffer a flagrant denial of justice” if the US extradition goes through, Fitzgerald added.

The judges ruled against Assange, saying he could seek a block on the extradition from the European Court of Human Rights.



Supporters fear Assange could be put on a plane to the US before that happens, and plan an agitation outside the neo-Gothic court building on both days followed by a march to 10 Downing Street at the end of the hearing, the official residence of the UK Prime Minister.

Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson are likely to deliver a verdict at the end of the two-day hearing on Wednesday. The decision will be considered after several weeks.

“This hearing marks the beginning of the end of the extradition case, as any grounds rejected by these judges cannot be further appealed in the UK – bringing Assange dangerously close to extradition,” press freedom group Reporters Without Borders said.

Assange is an Australian citizen who has been indicted on 17 charges of espionage along with one charge of computer misuse over his website publishing classified US documents. As per US prosecutors, he helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning get unauthorised access to diplomatic cables and military files that were later published by WikiLeaks, which posed a risk to lives.

Assange is a journalist who bustles secrecy for his supporters. He exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is meant to be protected by the First Amendment.



As per the supporters, the prosecution is politically motivated which limits chances of a fair trial in the US.

Assange's wife Stella Assange is a lawyer, and the couple got married in prison in 2022. His health has deteriorated during the years of confinement, according to her.

“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he's extradited, he will die,” she told reporters last week.

Assange's legal troubles started in 2010 after he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden. The country wanted to question him about rape an sexual assault allegations levelled by two women.



Two years later in 2012, Assange dodged bail to seek refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy. This immunised him from authorities in UK and Sweden, but made him a prisoner of the small diplomatic mission.

Assange and his hosts eventually saw relations souring, leading to his eviction in the April of 2019. This led to an immediate arrest by British police over the breach of bail seven years ago. Since then, Assange has been confined in London's Belmarsh Prison throughout the period of his extradition battle. Sweden eventually scrapped the sex crimes investigations in the November of 2019 after so much time had elapsed.

According to his attorneys, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison upon conviction. But American authorities claimed the sentence will most probably be of a shorter duration.

A UK district court judge blocked the request for US extradition in 2021 on grounds of Assange being put in a position to harm himself under the pressure of harsh US prison conditions. The decision was eventually overturned by Higher courts, when US authorities assured fair treatment. Following this, the British government inked an order for extraditing Assange in June 2022.

The Australian parliament last week called for Assange to be permitted to come back to his homeland.

“Regardless of where people stand, this thing cannot just go on and on and on indefinitely,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.