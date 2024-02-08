Advertisement

Video streaming platform YouTube has asked users to comply with the Indian Information Technology rules, after the government’s directive last month.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on December 26 had asked “significant” social media platforms to remove misinformation content and deepfakes within 36 hours of the incidence being reported.

In a mail sent to its users early Wednesday, YouTube said, “By way of due diligence as an intermediary we also take this opportunity to remind our users to comply with the Indian Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.”

The communication comes as part of YouTube’s annual reminder about its Terms of Service, Community Guidelines and Privacy Policy

“Ensure that due diligence is exercised and reasonable efforts are made to identify misinformation and deepfakes, and in particular, information that violates the provisions of rules and regulations and/or user agreements,” the directive released in an official communique last month read.

Youtube asked users to adhere to community guidelines and terms to maintain continued use of and access to YouTube.

“Violation of these terms and guidelines may result in warnings or further action including loss of access or termination of all or part of your account,” the mail further read.

The government had mandated social media companies to “expeditiously action” against violations within the timeframes stipulated under the IT Rules 2021.

The government warned against non-compliance saying that the organisations failing to adhere to the advisory are liable to losing the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.