YouTube Music hum-to-search: YouTube recently expanded its mobile updates by introducing a range of new features, including stable volume and a hum-to-search capability. Now, the platform is extending its song search functionality to YouTube Music.

Initially launched on YouTube for Android devices, the song search feature allows users to access it by opening the search function and selecting the new "Song" tab, alongside the existing "Voice" tab. Users can search for songs by playing, singing, or humming, similar to the Hum to Search feature in Google Search. YouTube employs AI technology to match the sound to the original recording.

This functionality is now being integrated into YouTube Music. Users can access it by tapping the search icon in the top-right corner, with a dedicated button placed next to the voice search option for quicker access. Although some YouTube Music for iOS users may already have this feature, it is not yet universally available across all devices.

However, YouTube still does not offer the ability to save identified songs to a playlist, similar to the functionality offered by Spotify. Currently, the feature directs users to search results for the identified song name. Additionally, Google Search can display matches by percentage, enhancing the accuracy of song identification.

The introduction of song search to YouTube Music aligns with the platform's efforts to improve user experience and offer features that were previously available on Google Play Music. In the past, Google Play Music included an "Identify what's playing" button within its search bar.

Moreover, users can also use Google Assistant (excluding Gemini), Google Search, and Now Playing on Pixel devices for song identification, providing multiple avenues for discovering music seamlessly across Google's ecosystem.