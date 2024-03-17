×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

YouTube introduces hum-to-search feature to YouTube Music

Users can access it by tapping the search icon in the top-right corner, with a dedicated button placed next to the voice search option for quicker access.

Reported by: Business Desk
YouTube Music
YouTube Music | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

YouTube Music hum-to-search: YouTube recently expanded its mobile updates by introducing a range of new features, including stable volume and a hum-to-search capability. Now, the platform is extending its song search functionality to YouTube Music.

Initially launched on YouTube for Android devices, the song search feature allows users to access it by opening the search function and selecting the new "Song" tab, alongside the existing "Voice" tab. Users can search for songs by playing, singing, or humming, similar to the Hum to Search feature in Google Search. YouTube employs AI technology to match the sound to the original recording.

Advertisement

This functionality is now being integrated into YouTube Music. Users can access it by tapping the search icon in the top-right corner, with a dedicated button placed next to the voice search option for quicker access. Although some YouTube Music for iOS users may already have this feature, it is not yet universally available across all devices.

However, YouTube still does not offer the ability to save identified songs to a playlist, similar to the functionality offered by Spotify. Currently, the feature directs users to search results for the identified song name. Additionally, Google Search can display matches by percentage, enhancing the accuracy of song identification.

Advertisement

The introduction of song search to YouTube Music aligns with the platform's efforts to improve user experience and offer features that were previously available on Google Play Music. In the past, Google Play Music included an "Identify what's playing" button within its search bar.

Moreover, users can also use Google Assistant (excluding Gemini), Google Search, and Now Playing on Pixel devices for song identification, providing multiple avenues for discovering music seamlessly across Google's ecosystem.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma

Players to hit most 50

a minute ago
Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

3 minutes ago
Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

6 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

8 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

13 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

22 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

26 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

34 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

40 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

40 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

41 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo