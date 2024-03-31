×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:25 IST

YouTube Music web app to roll out offline downloads

Offline downloads can be set up directly from the website, but it's important to note that these downloads will count towards the 10-device limit.

Reported by: Business Desk
YouTube Music
YouTube Music | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
YouTube Music offline: The YouTube Music web application has begun rolling out offline download functionality for songs and podcasts, aligning with capabilities already available on mobile apps. Initially spotted in February, the feature is now more widely available as of March 29th. Users will notice a "New! Download music to listen offline" prompt next to the Library tab in the sidebar.

Offline downloads can be set up directly from the website, but it's important to note that these downloads will count towards the 10-device limit. However, this limitation is unlikely to affect most users. In the Settings > Downloads section, users have the option to clear their saved content.

When browsing the album or single page, users will find a familiar download button positioned between the "Save to library" option and the three-dot overflow menu. A "Downloading..." indicator will display progress in the bottom-left corner. Subsequently, a new Downloads tab will appear on the Library page, offering filters for browsing by Playlists, Podcasts, Songs, and Albums. Users will be notified of "No Internet connection" with a banner below the Now Playing bar.

Downloads will remain accessible as long as the device connects to the internet at least once every 30 days, a standard restriction across streaming services. This update addresses a longstanding gap as YouTube Music lacks native desktop applications. Previously, Chromebook users resorted to downloading the YTM Android app as a workaround.

While downloading songs likely requires a YouTube Premium subscription, it's yet to be confirmed whether podcasts can be downloaded by all users. The feature is compatible with Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers. Despite one reported instance of web downloads, it has not appeared universally across all accounts and devices checked.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:25 IST

