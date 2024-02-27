Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

YouTube Music Web app to roll out offline downloads

YouTube Music specifies that downloaded content remains accessible as long as the device is connected to the internet at least once every 30 days,

YouTube Music
YouTube Music | Image:Unsplash
YouTube Music now offline: The YouTube Music web application is gearing up to support offline downloads, a feature that has long been awaited by users.  According to 9to5Google, the download functionality is beginning to be available for some users, with a familiar download button appearing on the album or single page, positioned between the "Save to library" option and the three-dot overflow menu at the top. Progress of the download is indicated by a "Downloading..." status in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Following a successful download, users will notice a new "Downloads" tab on the Library page, allowing for easy access to the downloaded content. Filters are provided to categorise downloads by playlists, podcasts, songs, and albums. Additionally, a banner below the Now Playing bar will notify users of the lack of internet connection when applicable.

YouTube Music specifies that downloaded content remains accessible as long as the device is connected to the internet at least once every 30 days, a standard restriction across various streaming services.

The introduction of offline downloads on the YouTube Music web app is a major development, particularly considering the absence of native desktop applications for the service. Previously, Chromebook users resorted to downloading the YouTube Music Android app as a workaround. While reports of web downloads rolling out to YouTube Music users have surfaced, the feature has not yet appeared universally across all accounts and devices.

It is anticipated that downloading songs will require a YouTube Premium subscription, but it remains unclear whether podcast downloads will also be included. The feature is supported on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

