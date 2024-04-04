×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

3AI Holding and SML join hands to co-ownGenAI platform Hanooman

Because of this partnership, Hanooman is likely get access to 3AI Holding's proprietary patent-pending Omega generative AI technology.

Reported by: Anirudh Trivedi
Hanooman
Hanooman AI | Image:Hanooman
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Joint ownership of Hanooman: Abu Dhabi-based global AI investment firm, 3AI Holding Limited, has partnered with  Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare India for the joint ownership of 'Hanooman,' a multilingual GenAI platform built in India. Developed by SML in collaboration with IIT-Bombay and released at NASSCOM's NTLF Techade conference in February 2024, Hanooman is named after the Hindu deity Hanuman. 

According to the announcement, by the leaders, Hanooman will likely get access to 3AI Holding's proprietary patent-pending Omega generative AI technology. With this, the generative AI platform plans to reach 200 million users across 22 Indian languages within the first year of its launch. 

Under the joint ownership structure, each party will hold a 50 per cent stake, enabling Hanooman to offer its versatile capabilities, spanning text, voice, image, and code modalities. 

Speaking on the collaboration, Arjun Prasad, Managing Director, 3AI Holding, said, "The partnership with SML to power Hanooman, is a step towards our shared vision to provide equitable AI access to the Indian masses. We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities. This collaboration is aligned with our vision of bridging the gap between India and Bharat. We are driven towards making AI inclusive and accessible to everyone in a language of their choice, reaching the remotest corners of the country." 

Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO of SML India, said, "With this strategic partnership, we aim to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within 12 months. 3AI Holding’s proprietary, patent-pending Omega generative AI will further help us expand our reach to the masses in a way that has never been possible before. 

SML India is one of the first globally to develop multilingual LLMS that includes building India's first full-stack, enterprise-ready Gen AI models. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

