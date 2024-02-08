English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

Productivity will be the name of the game when it comes to AI, senior executive Luca Rossi said adding that chatbots can improve productivity by 25-30%

Business Desk
Lenovo
Lenovo Tech World 2024 | Image:Lenovo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Push for AI in devices: Lenovo is looking at AI-ready inventory to drive intelligent transformation across industry, with about 60 to 70 per cent of its devices to be AI-native by 2026.

Senior executives of the global technology company at the annual Tech World India 2024 said India is larger than Japan in terms of the total addressable market, with the market size having gone up from 4 million to over 6.5 million.

Advertisement

Luca Rossi, President and EVP at Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), Lenovo said,“In the next two to three years, 70 per cent of the devices will be AI-native. I think there is a huge opportunity in the consumer space, but initially, it will be in the premium space. Then you will see that these AI capabilities will flow into rest of our product roadmap.

Other leaders of the company addressing the select media briefing in Delhi as part of the event included Matthew Zielinski, EVP and President of International Markets, Vlad Rozanovich, SVP and President of ISG, Amar Babu, President- Asia Pacific, and Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India.

Advertisement

Rossi said “productivity will be name of game” in the first phase of AI, with over 100 ISV (Independent Software Vendor) designed to run AI workloads. 

The company unveiled a range of AI-powered devices under its AI for All theme, such as Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Pro 9i, IdeaPad Slim 5i, and ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Lenovo also said it will not charge consumers for AI capabilities and features in the device, contrary to Amazon and Samsung mulling a fee or subscription for AI capabilities in Galaxy AI and Alexa respectively.  

Advertisement

Lenovo also unveiled its Made in India devices. This comes after the government's push for Indian-manufactured laptops. This milestone positions Lenovo in the Class 1 PMA category, as more than 50 per cent of components for a specific range of products are now sourced through local manufacturing.

Lenovo India managing director Shailendra Katyal said that the Indian market has an upside on the back of low household penetration of PCs, ranging around 10-12 per cent currently but expected to increase exponentially due to customers looking to replace older devices such as PCs with AI-powered ones.

“Specific to India, pre-covid, the Indian market was worth 10 million outside of large deals. It is now trending at 14 million, which went up to 16 million during the pandemic which was an artificial blip. But even after the artificial blip, we are still at 14 million, so India's contribution to the overall PC TAM has actually gone up," he added.

The use cases where AI can enhance productivity include gaming and communication, Rossi added. Notably, chatbots can improve productivity by 25-30 per cent for India, which is also known as the back office of the world, Babu pointed - adding that vernacular demand will be unique to the country.

Advertisement

The executives also lauded the digital public infrastructure in India for the push.

The roadmap of AI experiences is not a sprint, but a marathon, Lenovo said, adding that it does not anticipate the inventory issue to be specific to AI. 

The company outlined the doubling of localisation content for phones in the next two years, adding that they are looking to work with industry bodies and the government for PCs as well.

Rossi said PC content in terms of memory storage is set to increase, with the industry and supply chain preparing for the spike in memory and hard disk. It is anticipated that apart from PCs and phones, EVs will also consume a lot of memory and storage, he added.
 

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement