Challenges to GenAI adoption include data privacy, security, skills shortages, and resource limitations, while regulated industries like finance and healthcare are quickly adopting GenAI. | Image: Pexels

AI for the future: A stark 73 per cent of Indians are turning to artificial intelligence to predict their career paths, a recent survey has found.

Additionally, 70 per cent of respondents from India are more likely to trust the responses of AI chatbots more than those of their acquaintances, according to a survey by Bosch.

The third yearly Tech Compass Survey by the German multinational conducted an online poll for adults from seven nations: Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, United States of America, China and India. In France, Germany and the United Kingdom, 1,000 participated in the poll while in Brazil, China, India, and the US, it was 2,000 people each.

Notably, 56 per cent of Indians considered AI to be the most relevant technology in the future. This was up 17 points from the survey findings in 2023.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Limited said “The survey reflects India’s increasing acceptance and enthusiasm towards emerging technologies like AI. India is keen on AI-powered solutions across diverse sectors such as sustainability, mobility, manufacturing, and even daily life.”



A majority of the respondents at 73 per cent equated Generative AI to be as relevant as the rise of the internet. This sentiment was the highest in Canada at 84 per cent, and India at 80 per cent.

76 per cent of Indians said they were prepared for artificial intelligence, against 49 per cent of the respondents globally.

While 56 per cent of Indians felt it was important to educate themselves in AI for preparing for the technology, 52 per cent of them also laid emphasis on educating themselves on cybersecurity.

Globally, 64 per cent of the respondents believe AI is the technology for the future, followed by 5G at 36 per cent. Self-driving cars emerged as the third most important technological transformation in that realm.

73 per cent of Indians feel AI will reach a level of intelligence on the same level as humans. This was against 61 per cent globally.

In terms of climate change, 81 per cent of Indians, as against 71 per cent of global respondents feel technological progress will be instrumental in combatting climate change.

Global respondents focused on reduced fuel consumption or greater range at 54 per cent.

But 79 per cent of Indians agree on the mandatory labelling of AI content, as against 82 per cent of global respondents.