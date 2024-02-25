Advertisement

Co-existing with technology: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a snippet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, where he spoke on the use of technology for wildlife protection.

The two-minute excerpt of the 110th episode of the PM’s monthly radio program, which is conducted on the last Sunday of each month, also highlighted how artificial intelligence is reducing human-tiger conflict in a Maharashtra village.



Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the excerpt on X, captioning it “Use of technology for wildlife protection.”



“This year, digital innovation has been given top priority in the theme of World Wildlife Day,” the Prime Minister said, which is celebrated each year on March 3.

Advertisement

He highlighted how the importance of technology has increased in the lives of people with mobile phones and digital gadgets becoming an important part of their lives.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said digital gadgets are now helping in better coordination between human beings and wild animals to ensure sustainable co-existence.

Advertisement

“Due to the efforts of the government in the last few years, the number of tigers in the country has increased. The number of tigers in the tiger reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra has crossed the figure of 250,” the Prime Minister informed.

He highlighted how in Chandrapur district, the help of Artificial Intelligence is being taken to reduce the conflict between humans and tigers.

Advertisement

“Here cameras have been installed at the border of the village and the forest whenever a tiger comes close to the village local people get an alert on their mobile phone with the help of AI,” the PM shared further on the case study.

Today, this system has provided benefits to people in the 13 villages around the tiger reserve even the tigers have also got protection, he said.