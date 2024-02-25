Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat excerpt

The Prime Minister spoke on the use of digital gadgets for better coordination between humans and wild animals

Business Desk
Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Co-existing with technology: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a snippet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, where he spoke on the use of technology for wildlife protection.

The two-minute excerpt of the 110th episode of the PM’s monthly radio program, which is conducted on the last Sunday of each month, also highlighted how artificial intelligence is reducing human-tiger conflict in a Maharashtra village. 

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the excerpt on X, captioning it “Use of technology for wildlife protection.”

“This year, digital innovation has been given top priority in the theme of World Wildlife Day,” the Prime Minister said, which is celebrated each year on March 3.

Advertisement

He highlighted how the importance of technology has increased in the lives of people with mobile phones and digital gadgets becoming an important part of their lives. 

The Prime Minister, in his address, said digital gadgets are now helping in better coordination between human beings and wild animals to ensure sustainable co-existence. 

Advertisement

“Due to the efforts of the government in the last few years, the number of tigers in the country has increased. The number of tigers in the tiger reserve of Chandrapur, Maharashtra has crossed the figure of 250,” the Prime Minister informed.

He highlighted how in Chandrapur district, the help of Artificial Intelligence is being taken to reduce the conflict between humans and tigers. 

Advertisement

“Here cameras have been installed at the border of the village and the forest whenever a tiger comes close to the village local people get an alert on their mobile phone with the help of AI,” the PM shared further on the case study. 

Today, this system has provided benefits to people in the 13 villages around the tiger reserve even the tigers have also got protection, he said.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

18 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Santosh Sivan To Be Conferred With Pierre Angenieux Tribute At Cannes

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Set To Perform I'm Just Ken At Ceremony

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Players to watch-out in the Chelsea vs Liverpool

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo