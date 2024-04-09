AI to surpass human intelligence within two years: Elon Musk

Advertisement

Musk on AGI: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, shared his predictions on the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) during a recent interview, pictures AI overtaking human intelligence, potentially as early as next year or by 2026. Despite facing technical glitches during the discussion on X spaces, Musk engaged in a wide-ranging conversation with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's wealth fund.

Musk highlighted the constraints of AI development, noting the dependence on electricity availability. He mentioned the upcoming release of Grok's next version, an AI chatbot developed by his xAI startup, slated for training by May. Regarding the timeline for achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), Musk expressed confidence that it could outpace human intelligence within the next one to two years.

Advertisement

As the founder of xAI and a co-founder of OpenAI, Musk shared that the availability of chips is crucial for advanced AI development. He revealed the challenges faced in training the Grok 2 model, requiring substantial resources, including 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. Musk anticipated that future iterations, such as Grok 3, would demand even more resources, with an estimated 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

Addressing the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Musk acknowledged the fierce competition posed by Chinese carmakers, whom he regards as the most formidable globally. He cautioned that Chinese rivals could potentially dominate the global market without trade barriers.

Advertisement

On a different note, Musk commented on a recent union strike in Sweden against Tesla, expressing optimism that the situation had improved. Tangen mentioned Norway's sovereign wealth fund's engagement with Tesla's leadership, indicating ongoing monitoring and dialogue between the two entities.

Overall, Musk's insights shed light on the rapid evolution of AI technology and its implications for various industries, alongside the competitive dynamics within the EV sector and Tesla's ongoing developments and challenges.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)