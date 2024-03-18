Advertisement

Gemini AI for iPhones: Apple is currently engaged in discussions to integrate Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, according to Apple Analyst Mark Gurman. The report states that Apple has recently explored potential collaborations with OpenAI, considering the adoption of its model for iPhone features.

In a tweet, Gurman said, “Apple will have several new AI features based on its own, homegrown models. But they’ll be using a partner — whether it ends up being Google, or OpenAI — to power generative AI features. A deal would be reminiscent of the Apple and Google search engine partnership.”

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered a message to Wall Street during the company's annual shareholders meeting, expressing his belief that Apple will "break new ground" in generative AI this year.

Cook's comments marked the second time when he has underlined Apple’s focus on AI innovation, some of which is likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024, scheduled later this year.

Cook in the shareholders meeting said, "Apple is seeing incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving and more."

The upcoming iOS 18, set to be unveiled at WWDC, is expected to include new AI features to catch up with other tech mammoths such as Google and Microsoft which are spending more than $1 billion per year to incorporate advanced AI technologies in their lineup of products and services.

(With Reuters inputs)