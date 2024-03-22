Advertisement

Semiconductor surge: Astera Labs had a great second day on the stock market, jumping more than 16 per cent as artificial intelligence buzz boosted the stock’s performance.

Astera is among the companies making high-powered semiconductors, and the surge has put it on track to add about $1.5 billion in market value.

Advertisement

On its first day of trading, Astera's stock closed at $62.03, up 72 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $36.



The stock is currently trading at $72.15, with investors' enthusiasm for the chip sector is intensifying, as they start to grasp the transformative potential of the AI revolution on earnings, according to Brandon Michael, analyst at investment management firm ABC Funds.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX rose 3.1 per cent, adding to its gains of more than 18 per cent so far this year.



The index, which includes Astera's competitors and top silicon chip manufacturers such as Broadcom and Marvell Technology had risen over 64 per cent in 2023.

Advertisement

Astera, which deals in the sales of high-speed data transfer technology for AI computing and other data centre applications, is not part of the index at present.

How did other stocks perform?

Other chip companies, like Micron Technology, are also doing well. Micron's stock went up 16 per cent after it shared a positive forecast about its revenue. This shows that AI technology could lead to more demand for semiconductors.

The company, along with some of its existing investors, raised $712.8 million by selling 19.8 million shares at $36 each in its upsized IPO.

Advertisement

"The equity valuation multiple such as enterprise value-to-sales is excessive for Astera Labs, and many times higher than Nvidia, reflecting the limited supply of pure plays on AI ... so the Astera Labs IPO taps into this demand," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Shares of Broadcom rose close to 8 per cent, while Marvell and Nvidia were up between 1 per cent and 4 per cent.

Advertisement

Nvidia also makes InfiniBand, which works like an ethernet cable, connects them across servers with its semiconductors. It competes with Broadcom and Marvell in this space.



(With Reuters Inputs)