English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Bezos, Nvidia, and OpenAI back humanoid robot startup Figure AI

Figure AI is in the process of securing approximately $675 million in a funding round, reflecting a pre-money valuation of around $2 billion.

Business Desk
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI | Image:Figure AI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prominent figures including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and OpenAI are among the investors in startup Figure AI, known for its development of human-like robots, according to Bloomberg News sources.

Figure AI is in the process of securing approximately $675 million in a funding round, reflecting a pre-money valuation of around $2 billion.

Advertisement

Bezos, through his firm Explore Investments LLC, has committed $100 million, while Microsoft is investing $95 million. 

Nvidia and an Amazon-affiliated fund are each contributing $50 million, as per the report.

Advertisement

Investor interest in artificial intelligence startups has surged following the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, with investors recognising the potential for these startups to surpass larger competitors.

OpenAI, although previously considering acquiring Figure, is now investing $5 million in the startup.

Advertisement

Additional backers include Intel's venture capital arm, LG Innotek, Samsung's investment group, as well as venture firms Parkway Venture Capital and Align Ventures.

Investors such as ARK Venture Fund, Aliya Capital Partners, and Tamarack are also reported to have invested in Figure AI.

Advertisement

While Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Intel declined to provide comments, Figure AI and other entities mentioned in the report have not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last year, Figure, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, secured $70 million from investors led by Parkway Venture Capital in its initial external funding round. 

Advertisement

The company specialises in developing general-purpose humanoid robots capable of functioning in various environments and performing diverse tasks, from warehouses to retail settings.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

13 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

18 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lotus Technology makes modest Nasdaq debut

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Viral Video Shows Group Of 50 Baboons Biting And Tearing Apart A Leopard

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Rishabh Pant eager to reunite with Delhi Capitals' fans in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo