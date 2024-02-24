Advertisement

Prominent figures including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and OpenAI are among the investors in startup Figure AI, known for its development of human-like robots, according to Bloomberg News sources.

Figure AI is in the process of securing approximately $675 million in a funding round, reflecting a pre-money valuation of around $2 billion.

Bezos, through his firm Explore Investments LLC, has committed $100 million, while Microsoft is investing $95 million.

Nvidia and an Amazon-affiliated fund are each contributing $50 million, as per the report.

Investor interest in artificial intelligence startups has surged following the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, with investors recognising the potential for these startups to surpass larger competitors.

OpenAI, although previously considering acquiring Figure, is now investing $5 million in the startup.

Additional backers include Intel's venture capital arm, LG Innotek, Samsung's investment group, as well as venture firms Parkway Venture Capital and Align Ventures.

Investors such as ARK Venture Fund, Aliya Capital Partners, and Tamarack are also reported to have invested in Figure AI.

While Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Intel declined to provide comments, Figure AI and other entities mentioned in the report have not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last year, Figure, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, secured $70 million from investors led by Parkway Venture Capital in its initial external funding round.

The company specialises in developing general-purpose humanoid robots capable of functioning in various environments and performing diverse tasks, from warehouses to retail settings.

(With Reuters Inputs)