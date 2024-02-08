Bring down misinformation content, deepfakes within 36 hours of detection: MEITY tells social media

Advertisement

The government has asked “significant” social media platforms to remove misinformation content and deepfakes within 36 hours of the incidence being reported.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Tuesday issued an advisory asking social media giants to “ensure that due diligence is exercised and reasonable efforts are made to identify misinformation and deepfakes, and in particular, information that violates the provisions of rules and regulations and/or user agreements.”

Listing conditions, the government mandated that such cases be “expeditiously actioned against” within the timeframes stipulated under the IT Rules 2021. The advisory cracks down on users posting deepfakes and misleading information by making social media platforms accountable for such posts.

“Remove any such content when reported within 36 hours of such reporting,” an official communique sent to the companies said.

The government warned against non-compliance saying that the organisations failing to adhere to the advisory are liable to losing the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Safety and trust of our Digital Nagriks is our unwavering commitment and top priority for the Narendra Modi Government.



Given the significant challenges posed by misinformation and deepfakes, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has issued a second advisory within the last six months, calling upon online platforms to take decisive actions against the spread of deepfakes.”

Deepfakes are a major violation and harm women in particular, the minister added, affirming that the Government takes the responsibility of safety & trust of all citizens “very seriously.”



Aggrieved individuals will be able to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) once the protections are lifted, the minister noted.



“For those who find themselves impacted by deepfakes, I strongly encourage you to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at your nearest police station and avail the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021,” the Minister said on recourse for those affected by the deepfakes and misinformation.