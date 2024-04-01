Advertisement

Semicon regulations on China: China has voiced strong criticism against the recent tightening of semiconductor export regulations by the United States, arguing that such measures introduce further trade barriers and amplify uncertainty within the chip industry.

In response to the Biden administration's recent revisions aimed at restricting China's access to US artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking tools, China's Commerce Ministry spokesperson expressed concerns regarding the expanded scope of national security considerations.

The spokesperson highlighted that the revised rules not only increase obstacles and compliance burdens for both Chinese and American companies seeking normal economic and trade collaboration but also cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global semiconductor sector.

Furthermore, the spokesperson highlighted the adverse impact of these measures on mutually beneficial partnerships between Chinese and foreign enterprises, asserting that they undermine legitimate rights and interests. China firmly opposed these actions by the US.

The regulations, which were implemented last October, have already had tangible effects on companies like Nvidia and AMD. Consequently, the spokesperson reiterated China's readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry and its supply chain.

(With Reuters inputs)