×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:50 IST

China criticises semiconductor export regulations by US

Biden administration's recent revisions aimed at restricting China's access to US artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking tools.

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Semicon regulations on China: China has voiced strong criticism against the recent tightening of semiconductor export regulations by the United States, arguing that such measures introduce further trade barriers and amplify uncertainty within the chip industry.

In response to the Biden administration's recent revisions aimed at restricting China's access to US artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking tools, China's Commerce Ministry spokesperson expressed concerns regarding the expanded scope of national security considerations. 

Advertisement

The spokesperson highlighted that the revised rules not only increase obstacles and compliance burdens for both Chinese and American companies seeking normal economic and trade collaboration but also cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global semiconductor sector.

Furthermore, the spokesperson highlighted the adverse impact of these measures on mutually beneficial partnerships between Chinese and foreign enterprises, asserting that they undermine legitimate rights and interests. China firmly opposed these actions by the US.

Advertisement

The regulations, which were implemented last October, have already had tangible effects on companies like Nvidia and AMD. Consequently, the spokesperson reiterated China's readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry and its supply chain.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

a few seconds ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

a minute ago
Student Of The Year franchise

SOTY Web Show Adaptation

a minute ago
Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling

Lanka and Ban union

2 minutes ago
Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

9 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

9 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

14 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

17 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

18 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

19 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

20 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

21 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo