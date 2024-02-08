English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

China releases guidelines for AI standardisation

This initiative is part of China's broader efforts to narrow the gap with the United States in AI development

Business Desk
Chinese flag
Chinese flag | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AI regulation in China: China's Ministry of Industry has released preliminary guidelines for the standardisation of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, as outlined in a statement on the ministry's official website. The draft proposes the establishment of over 50 national and industry-specific standards for AI by the year 2026. Additionally, China aims to actively contribute to the creation of more than 20 international standards for AI during the same period.

This initiative is part of China's broader efforts to narrow the gap with the United States in AI development, particularly in the wake of the global attention garnered by the US company OpenAI's groundbreaking chatbot, ChatGPT, at the close of 2022. In the previous year, Beijing took significant steps in formulating regulations for AI, including the introduction of a licensing framework for products akin to ChatGPT within the country.

Advertisement

The core objective of the draft guidelines is to "seize the early opportunities arising from the development of the AI industry," according to the ministry's statement. The proposed standards emphasise that 60 per cent of them should be directed towards supporting "general key technologies and application development projects."

Furthermore, the guidelines set an ambitious target of having over 1,000 companies adopt and champion these new standards, signalling a concerted effort to foster widespread adherence within the AI industry. This move underscores China's commitment to shaping the future trajectory of AI development, both domestically and on the global stage.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement