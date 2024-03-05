Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

China to intensify focus on quantum computing, AI and big data

The report highlights China's intention to launch major science and technology programs aimed at achieving key strategic and industrial development objectives.

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China on emerging tech: China has announced plans to intensify its focus on developing emerging industries such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data as part of its drive towards technological self-sufficiency, according to Reuters citing a Chinese government work report.

The report highlights China's intention to launch major science and technology programs aimed at achieving key strategic and industrial development objectives. It highlights using national resources to enhance innovation capabilities across various sectors.

Recent trade tensions with the United States, resulting in restrictions on exports of crucial components like chips, have underscored China's focus on boosting national security and economic resilience through domestic innovation. The government plans to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and bolster domestic innovation capabilities.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of the China Center at the Conference Board, noted that this year's emphasis on emerging technologies aligns with previous priorities outlined in the Central Economic Work Conference. These priorities include building self-reliance in technology and enhancing the resilience and security of supply chains.

The government's restructuring has seen the establishment of a new technology commission under the Communist Party's control, with the Ministry of Science and Technology now subordinate to this commission. 

However, some analysts, such as Doug Fuller from the Copenhagen Business School, caution that centralisation may lead to a reduction in the flow of necessary information for effective policy implementation, exacerbating existing information asymmetries.

The report also outlines plans to cultivate top-tier scientists and innovation teams while improving mechanisms for identifying and supporting elite innovators. This comprehensive approach underscores China's commitment to fostering indigenous innovation and technological advancement.

(With Reuters inputs)

