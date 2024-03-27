×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Copilot key needed for next-gen AI PCs: Intel tells Microsoft

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft Copilot key
Microsoft Copilot key | Image:Microsoft
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
AI PC requirements: As the tech industry shifts towards more AI-driven functionalities, major players like Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and AMD are spearheading the concept of AI-powered PCs. While Microsoft has been tight-lipped about its precise plans for AI integration in Windows, Intel has shed some light on Microsoft's prerequisites for OEMs to craft AI PCs. Notably, one key requirement outlined by Microsoft is the inclusion of the Copilot key.

Microsoft envisions a fusion of hardware and software elements to realise its vision of AI PCs. This includes equipping systems with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the latest CPUs and GPUs, and access to Copilot. Additionally, the presence of the newly introduced Copilot key is deemed essential by Microsoft.

Image: Intel


However, this stipulation poses a challenge for some laptop manufacturers. Devices like Asus' ROG Zephyrus, featuring Intel's new Core Ultra chips, lack the Copilot key, thereby not meeting Microsoft's stringent criteria for AI PCs. Nonetheless, Intel considers such devices as AI PCs, given their integration of Core Ultra chips and integrated NPU.

Todd Lewellen, head of the PC ecosystem at Intel, emphasised the alignment between Intel and Microsoft regarding Core Ultra, Copilot, and the Copilot key, according toe The Verge. He clarified that while some systems may lack the physical Copilot key, they still incorporate Intel's integrated NPU, unlocking new AI capabilities.

The rollout of the Copilot key requirement may encounter hurdles initially, with some OEMs possibly releasing devices before Microsoft finalised its requirements. Nevertheless, Intel and Microsoft anticipate OEMs will eventually comply with Microsoft's specifications.

However, the benefits of adhering to Microsoft's AI PC definition remain undisclosed. Microsoft is yet to provide clarity on the incentives for OEMs. Although Microsoft introduced the AI PC branding on its latest Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, specifics regarding marketing budgets or incentives for OEMs remain ambiguous.

In parallel, Intel expands its AI PC acceleration program launched last October. Aimed at enticing software developers towards AI-powered features, this initiative is now broadening its reach to include smaller developers through a dedicated developer program. Events and hardware development kits are part of Intel's efforts to encourage developers to leverage AI models and tools for their apps.

With Intel's push to rally developers and hardware vendors around AI PCs, the industry is witnessing a race to optimise apps and hardware for this new wave of computing. As Qualcomm prepares to launch Snapdragon X Elite laptops, and Google debuts an optimised Chrome browser for Windows on Arm, Microsoft's upcoming AI and Surface event on May 20 promises further insights into the future of AI hardware and software. CEO Satya Nadella is expected to outline Microsoft's ambitious vision for AI-driven computing.
 

