×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

CoRover.ai launches BharatGPT-backed GenAI Co-Pilot for businesses

CoroAssist is an information retrieval system for critical data in sectors like banking, healthcare, education, and governance

Reported by: Business Desk
BharatGPT
BharatGPT | Image:CoRover
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GenAI for businesses: CoRover.ai has launched CoroAssist, a GenAI co-pilot for businesses backed by the BharatGPT large language model, the company said on March 11.

As part of the information retrieval system which is made for critical enterprise data, the co-pilot will cater to sectors like banking, healthcare, education, and governance, CoRover.ai said in a statement.

Advertisement

The system offers decision-making tools for averting reputational, compliance, and financial losses.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover said “CoroAssist delivers accurate, role-based information from a variety of reliable sources including websites, documents, videos, ERP/CRM systems, APIs, and more, all with proper references. Our system is not only super secure but also built on an industry-specific LLM-based RAG framework allowing for deployment in less than a day.”

The RAG framework allows for information from updated sources, leveraging an LLM based approach. It also provides source references and is versatile in terms of language, channels, and formats. 

Advertisement

CoRover.ai introduced BharatGPT in December last year, touted to be India’s first  Large Language Model (LLM). With conversations across 22 Indian languages, This groundbreaking development aims to revolutionize AI conversations across 22 Indian languages. The company also has partnerships with Microsoft, Birlasoft, Google, and Accenture.

The company also launched an AI-based video bot for the real estate industry, to streamline home buying and make property searches conversational. 

With over 1 billion users, CoRover offers Virtual Assistants in the form of chat, voice and video bots to organisations such as IRCTC, LIC, IGL, KSRTC, Indian Navy and NPCI, along with BHIM UPI, as per the company website.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 GG vs UPW live score: GG opts to bat first

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed Up

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Reaches BJP HQ, CEC Meet to Begin Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  4. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo