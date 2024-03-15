Advertisement

AI for nabbing criminals: Gurugram-based Staqu Technologies has launched CrimeGPT in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The tool, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) analyses criminal databases to deliver results on written and audio inputs, the company said.



Staqu said it has an ongoing partnership with the UP Government and its Special Task Force for strengthening and elevating the region’s security landscape.

The large language model developed by Staqu allows for information synthesis, like the number of felonies committed by a criminal within the last two years.

It also has facial recognition, speaker identification, voice recognition, and criminal gang analysis among its features as part of its AI-enabled audio-video analytics division.

Staqu had previously developed the Trinetra application which deploys facial recognition and audio cues to detect, monitor and maintain a criminal’s trail.



Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh Police said Crime GPT, which is based on a secure AI platform, will help in faster retrieval of information and help in the ongoing investigations of criminal cases.



It will also aid in smoothing the necessary processes and formalities, and collate data across various law enforcement centres helping in faster resolution, he added.

Staqu had previously built a digitised database with over 9 lakh criminals.

Atul Rai, co-Founder and chief executive officer of Staqu Technologies said the service is an extension of their work on the Trinetra app which has been adopted by UP police department and deployed through integration with security cameras.



"We are proud to work with homeland security and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relation with UP government all in service of fortifying the security landscape,” he added.