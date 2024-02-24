Advertisement

No compromise: Digital nagriks of the country are not to be experimented on with unreliable platforms, algorithms and models, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took to X on Saturday to say Google describing its GenAI chatbot as ‘unreliable’ does not exempt it from the law.

Advertisement

The comments came on Google’s response, wherein it said its chatbot may not always be reliable in responding to prompts pertaining to current events and political events.

Google is facing scrutiny from all ends over bias, after its AI tool Gemini meted an objectionable response to a question on PM Narendra Modi.



The search engine giant said it has worked quickly to address the issue, conceding that the chatbot "may not always be reliable" in responding to certain prompts related to current events and political topics.

Advertisement

"Government has said this before - I repeat for attention of @GoogleIndia...Our DigitalNagriks are NOT to be experimented on with "unreliable" platforms/algos/model...`Sorry Unreliable' does not exempt from law," the Minister’s post read.

A day before, Chandrasekhar warned Google for Gemini’s response to a question around the prime minister, saying it directly violated IT rules and several provisions of the criminal code.

Advertisement

Taking immediate cognisance of the journalist’s posts wherein a response describing PM Modi was flagged as biased, Chandrasekhar marked the post to Google and Ministry of Electronics and IT for further action.

The chatbot gave no clear answer on a similar question asked for Trump and Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

The chatbot's text-to-image generation feature has also received flak from users. The Mountain View, a California-based tech giant has paused Gemini Artificial Intelligence chatbot's image generation of people.



'Inaccuracies' were flagged in historical images generated by the chatbot, with social media users on X describing Gemini as "too woke" while generating historical images.