English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Don't experiment on Digital nagriks with 'unreliable' models: MoS IT after Google explanation

Google had responded on the response of its Gemini AI chatbot over a query on PM Modi

Business Desk
Union Minister Rajeev Chadrasekhar
Union Minister Rajeev Chadrasekhar | Image:LinkedIn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

No compromise: Digital nagriks of the country are not to be experimented on with unreliable platforms, algorithms and models, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took to X on Saturday to say Google describing its GenAI chatbot as ‘unreliable’ does not exempt it from the law.

Advertisement

The comments came on Google’s response, wherein it said its chatbot may not always be reliable in responding to prompts pertaining to current events and political events.

Google is facing scrutiny from all ends over bias, after its AI tool Gemini meted an objectionable response to a question on PM Narendra Modi.

The search engine giant said it has worked quickly to address the issue, conceding that the chatbot "may not always be reliable" in responding to certain prompts related to current events and political topics.

Advertisement

"Government has said this before - I repeat for attention of @GoogleIndia...Our DigitalNagriks are NOT to be experimented on with "unreliable" platforms/algos/model...`Sorry Unreliable' does not exempt from law," the Minister’s post read.

A day before, Chandrasekhar warned Google for Gemini’s response to a question around the prime minister, saying it directly violated IT rules and several provisions of the criminal code.

Advertisement

Taking immediate cognisance of the journalist’s posts wherein a response describing PM Modi was flagged as biased, Chandrasekhar marked the post to Google and Ministry of Electronics and IT for further action.

The chatbot gave no clear answer on a similar question asked for Trump and Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

The chatbot's text-to-image generation feature has also received flak from users. The Mountain View, a California-based tech giant has paused Gemini Artificial Intelligence chatbot's image generation of people.

'Inaccuracies' were flagged in historical images generated by the chatbot, with social media users on X describing Gemini as "too woke" while generating historical images. 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

6 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

6 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

6 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Never Had Fights While Being Married To Each Other

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Alia-Ranbir, Aditi Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. 'TMC Ministers Ignored us When we Asked About Shahjahan': Local Women

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Jaiswal shatters MASSIVE record, joins elite list featuring Yuvraj

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo