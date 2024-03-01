Advertisement

Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman: Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, alleging that they have strayed from the company's original mission of developing artificial intelligence (AI) for the betterment of humanity rather than profit.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Musk claims that Altman and OpenAI's co-founder, Greg Brockman, initially approached him to establish an open-source, non-profit organisation. However, Musk's lawyers argue that OpenAI's focus on profitability violates the terms of their agreement.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, alleges that OpenAI has kept the development of its most advanced AI model, GPT-4, "a complete secret," further diverging from their original intentions.

At the time of reporting, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Musk had not responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

Advertisement

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but resigned from its board in 2018. He currently oversees Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, which he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

Altman, a serial entrepreneur, was dismissed by OpenAI's former board last year, citing the need to uphold the company's mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity. However, Altman returned to the company shortly afterwards with a new initial board.

Advertisement

According to media reports, OpenAI is set to appoint several new board members in March.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot, experienced rapid growth following its launch in November 2022, becoming the fastest-growing software application globally within six months. Its success spurred the development of rival chatbots from companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and numerous startups, all eager to capitalize on the burgeoning interest in generative AI technology.

Advertisement

Since its introduction, ChatGPT has been used by various companies for tasks ranging from document summarisation to writing computer code, prompting major tech firms to race to release their own generative AI-based offerings.

(With Reuters inputs)