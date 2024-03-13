EU set to implement world’s first comprehensive AI regulations

Advertisement

EU's AI regulations: The European Union has taken a step towards implementing the world's first comprehensive regulations for Artificial Intelligence (AI), with EU lawmakers endorsing a provisional agreement on Wednesday. The proposed legislation, known as the AI Act, aims to govern the use of AI technologies, which are increasingly prevalent across various industries and daily life activities.

Under the AI Act, regulations will be established for foundational models and generative AI systems, such as those supported by Microsoft and OpenAI, which are trained on large datasets to generate new content and perform tasks.

The legislation also seeks to limit the use of real-time biometric surveillance in public spaces by governments, restricting it to specific cases such as preventing serious crimes or terrorist threats.

Furthermore, the rules will encompass high-impact, general-purpose AI models and high-risk AI systems, mandating compliance with transparency obligations and EU copyright laws. The European Parliament overwhelmingly supported the agreement, with 523 lawmakers voting in favour, while 46 opposed, and 49 abstained.

Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief, hailed the Parliament's backing of the AI Act, underlining Europe's leadership in establishing a binding framework for trustworthy AI. Pending formal approval by EU countries in May, the legislation is expected to take effect early next year, with full implementation slated for 2026, though certain provisions may be enacted sooner.

Commenting on the development, Patrick Van Eecke, a partner at law firm Cooley, noted that the EU's adoption of the AI Act sets a precedent for global AI regulation, akin to the influence exerted by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on privacy laws worldwide.

However, Van Eecke also highlighted the potential challenges for companies due to increased regulatory requirements, with fines ranging from 7.5 million euros or 1.5 per cent of turnover to 35 million euros or 7 per cent of global turnover for violations.

(With Reuters inputs)