Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Foxconn contemplates top management reshuffle to nurture future leadership

The consideration of a rotating CEO system mirrors a similar model introduced by Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2011.

Reported by: Business Desk
Foxconn
Foxconn | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Foxconn future leadership: Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is reportedly contemplating a restructuring of its management framework, considering the implementation of a rotating chief executive system, according to three sources briefed on the matter who spoke with Reuters.

This proposed overhaul, uncommon in corporate structures worldwide, is aimed at nurturing future leadership talent within the Taiwanese company, which has been in operation for over 50 years and stands as the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, renowned for assembling iPhones.

Currently, Young Liu has held both the chairman and CEO positions since 2019, succeeding the company's billionaire founder Terry Gou. The potential shift towards a rotating CEO system is seen as a response to investor calls for improved corporate governance by separating the roles of chief executive and chairperson.

Discussions among senior Foxconn managers, whose clientele includes tech giants like Amazon, have been ongoing for several months. The plan, still under deliberation, entails the appointment of four CEOs on a rotating basis, each serving six-month terms. However, details remain fluid, and no final decisions have been made.

The envisioned rotating CEOs would oversee Foxconn's core businesses, excluding major listed subsidiaries, such as Foxconn Interconnect Technology, FIH Mobile, and Foxconn Industrial Internet. This structural change is perceived as a move away from the traditional "one-man rule" system, fostering a collaborative leadership approach among managers.

The consideration of a rotating CEO system mirrors a similar model introduced by Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2011, wherein top executives took turns serving as acting CEO for six-month periods.

Foxconn's stock experienced a minor decline following this news, amidst a broader market downturn. However, the company has seen significant growth this year, buoyed by the surge in demand for artificial intelligence servers, reflecting a bullish outlook for its revenue.

While the proposed restructuring marks a potential departure from Foxconn's established leadership model, it underscores the company's commitment to adapt to evolving corporate governance practices and cultivate a diverse pool of leadership talent for the future.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

