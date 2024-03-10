×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

From text to images: What lies ahead for AI tools?

Google’s image generation and text prompts app was in ire for biased responses

Reported by: Business Desk
Sora
A screengrab from Sora, OpenAI's video generative model | Image:Sora
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

GenAI troubles: Search engine giant Google’s foray into generative intelligence, Gemini has been under scrutiny for its image generation tool, and a biased response for a query pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   

Generative artificial intelligence came into the forefront after OpenAI made it mainstream in 2022, with Microsoft and Google foraying into their own Large Language Models (LLMs). 

Elon Musk’s Grok, Sarvam AI in India and Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal’s Krutim are some other players who have ventured into generative responses.

The technology has now expanded into image and video generation, with Google’s GeminiAI generating image responses for users. OpenAI also launched Sora, which generates videos from text prompts.

Advertisement

While Sora is available to creators, Gemini was rolled out for the public in February this year. The former received awe and appreciation from users, while the latter was in ire for generating historically inaccurate images.    

AI expert Jaspreet Bindra, who is also the founder of UK-based consultancy The Tech Whisperer Ltd, said the problem was likely due to highly politically-correct responses during the reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) process.

“Given that Google is perhaps the leader in AI, and has been delivered in AI, and as the best AI talent in the world, it was extremely surprising as to what happened in action a generative model,” he said.

The RLHF process is a machine learning (ML) technique that uses human feedback to optimise ML models to self-learn more efficiently.

In the case of Gemini, Bindra said the people giving the feedback were “too politically correct, or too much concerned about the damage of any nature, or a controversy of any nature” which resulted in the overtaking of the model.

Advertisement

The lapse could also be because of some “basic planning issues,” he added.

Google has, as of now, paused the image generation tool.

Advertisement

On Sora, Bindra said OpenAI has come out with a different level of quality in terms of grassroots clarity and lifelike visual graphics.

“I think it definitely has the potential to shake up a few in creative industries like moviemaking studios, visual design, ad advertising, and many other video creative industries like gaming or videos on social media or YouTube,” he said.

Advertisement

It is a potential threat to employment, he added, which will make operations efficient, more productive and better for companies that embrace the technology.

But it will also lead to the folding up of other organisations which cannot compete with new technologies like these.

Advertisement

“A professional visual designer who uses these technologies can become better, and someone who doesn't, might lose the job to the person who has used them,” he said.

Amid the opportunities image and video generation presents for creativity and optimising operations in the industry, image-based AI can also pose serious challenges to society. 

Advertisement

Bindra said these issues range from deepfakes, that can potentially disrupt elections and democracy, or threaten reputations through pornographic content - providing scale for the production of deepfakes at a better, faster and cheaper rate.

“I think (BigTechs) are teaming now to figure what these problems can be, and will only release (versions) after the major elections, or fixing (issues),” he said. 

Google and Meta were among the 20 firms who have signed an accord in February for fighting misinformation during elections, with the two companies also setting out policies for flagging AI-manipulated images and videos while advertising politically on the platforms.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo