Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Getty Images backed AI image generator BRIA secures $24 mn in fresh funding

Based in Israel, BRIA specialises in responsible AI image generation and holds licenses for over a billion images from various stock providers.

Business Desk
BRIA.ai
BRIA.ai | Image:BRIA.ai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BRIA funding: An AI image generation startup BRIA, backed by stock photo provider Getty Images, has secured $24 million in a Series A funding round, with participation from leading ad agency Publicis Groupe.

Based in Israel, BRIA specialises in responsible AI image generation and holds licenses for over a billion images from various stock providers. The funding will support BRIA's global expansion efforts and the development of text-to-video generation capabilities.

In a press release, BRIA underlined its commitment to responsible AI practices, particularly through its exclusive use of licensed content. This approach not only mitigates the risk of copyright infringement but also ensures that potentially sensitive elements, such as trademarks, are avoided in generated images.

CEO Yair Adato highlighted the balance between responsibility and commercial viability in AI image generation. BRIA's partnership with Getty Images since 2022 underscores the importance of licensing agreements in navigating disputes related to training data.

The company's platform integrates visuals from 18 stock providers, including Getty, Alamy, and Shutterstock. BRIA operates on a revenue-sharing model, compensating photo companies for their contributions to the AI training process.

By transparently displaying the original licensed images used in generating outputs, BRIA aims to promote accountability and uphold ethical standards in AI-generated content. Adato likened this model to Spotify's compensation system for content owners, ensuring fair remuneration for their contributions.

Moreover, BRIA's controlled training approach safeguards against the creation of misleading visuals, thereby protecting brands and preventing potential influence in sensitive domains such as elections. Adato highlighted the technology's limitations, noting that BRIA's model cannot generate images of individuals it has not been trained on, such as U.S. President Joe Biden.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:41 IST

