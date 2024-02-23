Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Google halts Gemini AI's image generation amid historical accuracy concerns

The portrayal of historical figures like US senators from the 1800s and Nazi-era soldiers did not accurately reflect historical records.

Business Desk
Gemini AI image generation
Gemini AI image generation | Image:Google Gemini
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Gemini AI image generation: Google has temporarily suspended its Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot's capability to generate images of people following concerns over historical inaccuracies. This decision comes in the wake of recent scrutiny after users reported discrepancies in the images generated by the AI tool.

The tech giant announced the pause after facing backlash for images produced by Gemini, which depicted racially diverse characters in settings typically dominated by white individuals. Specifically, users noted instances where historical figures like US senators from the 1800s and Nazi-era soldiers were portrayed with a level of diversity that did not accurately reflect historical records.

Advertisement

Addressing the issue, Google stated, “We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon.”

The Verge conducted tests on several Gemini queries, including a request for 'a US senator from the 1800s.' The results returned images that depicted what seemed to be Black and Native American women. This discrepancy highlighted a significant issue, as the first female senator in the United States was a white woman in 1922. Consequently, Gemini's AI-generated images inadvertently erased the historical context of race and gender discrimination.

Before this decision, users had expressed concerns over whether Google's AI model was overcompensating for racial biases, given the stark disparities observed in the generated images.

Advertisement

Responding to the controversy, Google affirmed its commitment to rectifying the inaccuracies, acknowledging the need for immediate improvement in Gemini's depiction of historical figures. Despite the missteps, the company underscored the importance of Gemini's ability to generate a wide range of diverse images, a feature that caters to users worldwide.

Formerly known as the Bard chatbot, Gemini represents Google's latest foray into the realm of artificial intelligence. Launched officially on December 6, the Gemini AI utilises the Imagen 2 model, allowing users to generate high-quality images based on text prompts without the need for external Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tools.

Advertisement

As Google works to address the concerns surrounding Gemini's image generation capabilities, the tech community awaits the re-release of an improved version that aligns more closely with historical accuracy while maintaining the tool's versatility and accessibility to users worldwide.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Play resumes after lunch

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Kalpataru Projects rises 9% on emerging lowest bidder

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Airtel Digital TV, Culver Max to launch anime entertainment channel

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo