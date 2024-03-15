×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Google has ‘competitive edge’ in GenAI: Microsoft tells EU

Microsoft also alleged Google and Apple's AI-powered voice assistants give them an advantage

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft
Microsoft | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

AI race: Google has a competitive edge in generative artificial intelligence on the back of its cluster of data and AI-optimised semiconductors, according to Microsoft.

The comment, which highlights the rivalry between the two firms, was made in response to a European Union Commission consultation in January on the competitive landscape in GenAI.

Advertisement

Both Google and Microsoft have forayed into the artificial intelligence technology which can generate responses to prompts, from coding to letters.

OpenAI, which was the first to launch its GenAI Large Language Model (LLM) for public access with ChatGPT, is backed by Microsoft. The technology company, best known for its Windows operating system (OS), also has its own LLM - Microsoft Co-pilot. 

Google, which says it has been working on AI since 2013, launched its GenAI foray - Bard - in 2023. The rebranded product, known as Gemini, has raised inhibitions on false information and fake news.

"Today, only one company - Google - is vertically integrated in a manner that provides it with strength and independence at every AI layer from chips to a thriving mobile app store. Everyone else must rely on partnerships to innovate and compete," Microsoft said in its report to the Commission.

Advertisement

Microsoft also alleged that Google's self-supply AI semiconductors will provide a competitive advantage to the search engine giant for years ahead.

Google’s ownership of large sets of data from Google Search Index and YouTube will allow for it to model its GenAI, Gemini.

"YouTube provides an unparalleled set of video content; it hosts an estimated 14 billion videos. Google has access to such content; but other AI developers do not," Microsoft said.

Advertisement

AI-powered voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri by Apple also provide a favourable advantage to the two companies. 

"They are well positioned to evolve and leverage their respective existing voice assistants into leadership positions in generative AI. New entrants and competitors of Google and Apple will not enjoy the same advantages," Microsoft said.

Advertisement

Microsoft, which has made investments of over $10 billion in OpenAI, faces ire from EU antitrust regulators for its other investments. Seeking to ward off regulatory concerns around Big Tech and start-up alliances, it said, "All of these start-ups relied on different forms of investments and partnerships that enabled them to enter and expand in the space." 

This was in reference to American AI startup Anthropic, founded by former members of OpenAI.  Google and Amazon have also made investments in Anthropic.

Microsoft was also in focus for investing 15 million euros in France's Mistral,  and Canada's Cohere with Salesforce and Nvidia as investors.

Advertisement

"Encouraging pro-competitive partnerships in the AI space is an effective way to prevent companies from becoming vertically integrated in a manner that would result in an anticompetitive advantage," Microsoft said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a few seconds ago
Air India Express

Air India Express

2 minutes ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

3 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

6 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

8 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

8 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

9 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

9 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

10 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

10 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

12 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

12 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

13 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

14 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo