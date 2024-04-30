Advertisement

Alphabet-News Corp deal: Google, owned by Alphabet, has reportedly entered into a new agreement with News Corp, the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, worth between $5 million and $6 million annually. According to sources cited by the Information, this partnership will focus on developing AI-related content and products.

The collaboration builds upon an existing relationship between Google and News Corp, although a spokesperson for News Corp stated, "We absolutely do not have an AI content licensing deal with Google, though we do have a number of partnerships with Google across our businesses." Google has not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters regarding the reported arrangement.

Advertisement

This initiative reflects a broader trend of AI companies seeking partnerships with news organisations to access archived content for training purposes, particularly for chatbots. Noteworthy examples include OpenAI's agreements with publishers like the Financial Times and Axel Springer, the latter of which owns Politico.

(With Reuters inputs)