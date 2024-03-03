English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Govt asks platforms to seek approval before deploying under-trial AI models

The advisory is followed by Google's AI platform Gemini's elicited negative feedback for its comments on Prime Minister Modi's policies.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Image:ANI
Regulation on Artificial Intelligence: Following controversy sparked by Google's AI platform's response to queries regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken action by issuing an advisory to social media and other platforms. The advisory, dated March 1, from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, mandates the labelling of under-trial AI models and the prevention of hosting unlawful content.

The directive warns intermediaries/platforms of potential criminal action for non-compliance, stressing the responsibility to ensure that the use of Artificial Intelligence models or algorithms does not facilitate the dissemination of unlawful content. Platforms failing to adhere to these provisions will face penal consequences.

This move comes shortly after Google's AI platform Gemini elicited negative feedback for its comments on Prime Minister Modi's policies. Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the incident as a violation of IT laws.

Addressing the situation, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlighted the need for platforms to openly disclose and seek consent before deploying under-trial or unreliable platforms on the Indian internet. Chandrashekhar underscored the importance of accountability, stating that platforms cannot escape responsibility through later apologies.

The advisory advises entities to seek government approval before deploying under-trial or unreliable AI models and to label them accordingly to inform users of their potential fallibility. It suggests using a 'consent popup' mechanism to explicitly notify users of any inherent unreliability in the output generated.

The government clarified that it aims not to exert control but to ensure a healthy and sustainable internet ecosystem. This advisory builds upon a previous one issued on December 26, 2023, addressing concerns regarding deepfakes and misinformation.

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 07:57 IST

