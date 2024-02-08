English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Govt warns social media platforms to ban deepfakes after Sachin’s fake video goes viral

Expressing dissatisfaction with technology companies' response, Chandrasekhar underlined that platforms failing to ban deepfakes could face legal consequences.

Business Desk
Sachin Tendulkar raised concerns about manipulated video advertisements
Sachin Tendulkar raised concerns about manipulated video advertisements | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sachn’s deepfake video: The government has issued a stern warning to technology companies, indicating its readiness to impose bans if they do not take decisive action against deepfake videos. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Information and Technology, stated that the government plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish specific regulations addressing the threat of deepfakes. This move follows a previous advisory in November, signalling the government's commitment to identifying and restricting the spread of manipulated media.

Expressing dissatisfaction with technology companies' response to earlier advisories on manipulative content, Chandrasekhar underlined that platforms failing to combat deepfakes effectively could face legal consequences from New Delhi. He asserted that deepfake content is both unlawful and dangerous, and companies cannot hide behind 'best-effort' claims while allowing these fabrications to circulate.

Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake 

The warning gained urgency after Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar raised concerns about manipulated video advertisements misusing his likeness to endorse an online gambling platform. Tendulkar urged social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to such complaints, highlighting the need for swift action to curb the spread of misinformation and deep fakes.

As India gears up for general elections in April, there is growing apprehension about the potential proliferation of deepfakes. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, acknowledging the gravity of the issue, stated last year that technology platforms should not shield deepfake content under free speech defences.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

